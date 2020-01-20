Party City plans second Lincoln store at SouthPointe Pavilions

Party City appears to have plans for a second store in Lincoln.

A nearly $400,000 building permit filed earlier this month indicates the publicly traded party-goods retailer will move into a vacant 10,000-square-foot space at SouthPointe Pavilions.

Based on the address, 3120 Pine Lake Road, it appears the store will go into a vacant space next to Ulta Beauty just to the east of Scheels.

A spokeswoman for SouthPointe said a lease was still being negotiated and that she could not comment. Party City officials could not be reached for comment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Party City currently has one Lincoln location, in the Lincoln Crossing shopping center at 4720 N. 27th St.

SouthPointe has been seeing a number of additions and subtractions recently. In addition to Party City, Sephora also is planning a store at the mall, and Rocket Fizz and h. flynn designs relocated to the mall last year from other spots in the city.

However, the mall has lost a number of tenants over the past couple of years. Among them: Gap, Banana Republic, Yankee Candle, Dressbarn and Charming Charlie.