Party City plans second Lincoln store at SouthPointe Paviliions
Party City plans second Lincoln store at SouthPointe Paviliions

SouthPointe on Thanksgiving

Party City has filed a building permit for a store at SouthPointe Pavilions.

 Journal Star file photo

Party City appears to have plans for a second store in Lincoln.

A nearly $400,000 building permit filed earlier this month indicates the publicly traded party-goods retailer will move into a vacant 10,000-square-foot space at SouthPointe Pavilions.

Based on the address, 3120 Pine Lake Road, it appears the store will go into a vacant space next to Ulta Beauty just to the east of Scheels.

A spokeswoman for SouthPointe said a lease was still being negotiated and that she could not comment. Party City officials could not be reached for comment.

Party City currently has one Lincoln location, in the Lincoln Crossing shopping center at 4720 N. 27th St.

SouthPointe has been seeing a number of additions and subtractions recently. In addition to Party City, Sephora also is planning a store at the mall, and Rocket Fizz and h. flynn designs relocated to the mall last year from other spots in the city.

However, the mall has lost a number of tenants over the past couple of years. Among them: Gap, Banana Republic, Yankee Candle, Dressbarn and Charming Charlie.

In addition, Pier 1 last week put up signs at its SouthPointe store saying it is closing. No closing date has been announced, and the company has not responded to requests for comment.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

