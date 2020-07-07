You are the owner of this article.
Part of SouthPointe Pavilions parking garage finally open
Part of SouthPointe Pavilions parking garage finally open

Southpointe garage

Part of the new parking garage at SouthPointe Pavilions is finally open, several months after originally planned.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

A portion of the parking garage at SouthPointe Pavilions has finally opened, months later than originally planned.

RED Development, the company that owns the mall, said about 380 stalls on the east side of the $19 million garage opened last month. The west side of the garage is not yet open, and the statement said an opening date has not yet been determined.

The garage, part of a $103 million redevelopment at the mall at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road that included a new Scheels store, was originally supposed to open last November in time for the holiday shopping season.

In October, a representative of the mall said "extraordinary weather delays" caused by heavy snow and rain in the winter and spring of last year put construction behind. In February, an RED spokeswoman again referenced weather as the cause of the delay.

The statement from RED on Monday reiterated that the delay was all weather-related and the coronavirus pandemic did not have an effect on work at the garage.

In addition to more than 1,000 parking stalls, the garage will include 22,000 square feet of retail space. It is being paid for with a 1% occupation tax on most retail sales at the mall.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

