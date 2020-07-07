Part of SouthPointe Pavilions parking garage finally open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A portion of the parking garage at SouthPointe Pavilions has finally opened, months later than originally planned.

RED Development, the company that owns the mall, said about 380 stalls on the east side of the $19 million garage opened last month. The west side of the garage is not yet open, and the statement said an opening date has not yet been determined.

The garage, part of a $103 million redevelopment at the mall at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road that included a new Scheels store, was originally supposed to open last November in time for the holiday shopping season.

In October, a representative of the mall said "extraordinary weather delays" caused by heavy snow and rain in the winter and spring of last year put construction behind. In February, an RED spokeswoman again referenced weather as the cause of the delay.

The statement from RED on Monday reiterated that the delay was all weather-related and the coronavirus pandemic did not have an effect on work at the garage.

In addition to more than 1,000 parking stalls, the garage will include 22,000 square feet of retail space. It is being paid for with a 1% occupation tax on most retail sales at the mall.