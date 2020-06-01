Pandemic's economic effects hitting LES, its customers

Kapustka said one thing that has helped mitigate the drop in on-time customer payments and the revenue decline from lower power sales is a decline in costs.

"LES’ largest expense is for generating and purchasing energy for our customers," she said. "To the extent that customer energy requirements are decreased, we are able to reduce the expense for purchased power and the cost for fuel when we are generating less energy."

Kapustka said LES has also been able to reduce some other costs, such as for travel.

One area where projections are not quite as rosy is debt service, or the amount of money LES has to cover its debt payments. Its current target is having 2 times its actual debt payments covered.

The worst-case scenario presented to the board projects the amount to cover debt payments could drop below 1.5 times this year and not return to the target level until sometime in 2022. Under a best-case scenario, the level would drop below 1.7 times this year and move back above the target level next year.

Kapustka said that because most of its debt is tax-exempt, LES has limits as to when it can refinance, and none of its current debt is eligible. It was, however, able to do a debt refinancing in January that saved $19 million.