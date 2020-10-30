Pandemic recovery has focused on collaborative work between city of Lincoln, business community

This month, the city will hold two workshops recommended by the task force to help businesses. One focuses on how local businesses can vie for city or county contracts, and the other links businesses to find ways to support employee mental health and social connectedness.

After directed health measures early in the pandemic closed businesses or restricted operations as public health leaders called on people to stay home, Gaylor Baird said part of her approach to the pandemic was to support the safe restart of business.

Her administration in the summer launched the Dine Out Lincoln program that waived city regulations so restaurants could expand outside. To date, 14 businesses have participated.

More recently, the city allowed bars to expand into the streets to allow Husker fans who want to gather downtown to watch games a safe alternative to cramming inside taverns.

One of the less obvious, but equally important, policies the mayor believes has factored into the recovery is Lancaster County's first-in-Nebraska mask mandate.

"People feel more comfortable going to the grocery store and shopping if they know they're going to be in an environment where people are masked," she said.