Pandemic recovery has focused on collaborative, collective work between city, business community

Newly announced state CARES Act grants available to bars, restaurants, hotels and movie theaters will provide a boost to downtown businesses as they forge on in the pandemic, Downtown Lincoln Association President and CEO Todd Ogden said.
Last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled his plan to offer more than $58 million in direct pandemic relief to those businesses across the state.
Earlier this year, downtown businesses like the 402 Creamery, the Hub Cafe and the bar JJ Hooligans each received $12,000 small business stabilization grants from the state. They were among 1,708 grant recipients in Lancaster County, according to Nebraska Emergency Management Agency records.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said she advocated for such state assistance for Lincoln's businesses.
The Mayor's Economic Recovery Task Force, which Gaylor Baird created to aid the rebound of Lincoln's economy, had recommended the city offer its own business relief grants like then-Mayor Chris Beutler did in 2008.
Gaylor Baird and her staff will let the state take the lead in direct business aid for now, but her administration has set about implementing other task force recommendations to buoy consumer confidence and help businesses comply with directed health measures.
"We have enormous power to defeat this virus when we’re working collaboratively and collectively to overcome it," the mayor said in an interview.
This month, the city will hold two workshops recommended by the task force to help businesses. One focuses on how local businesses can vie for city or county contracts, and the other links businesses to find ways to support employee mental health and social connectedness.
After directed health measures early in the pandemic closed businesses or restricted operations as public health leaders called on people to stay home, Gaylor Baird said part of her approach to the pandemic was to support the safe restart of business.
Her administration in the summer launched the Dine Out Lincoln program that waived city regulations so restaurants could expand outside. To date, 14 businesses have participated.
More recently, the city allowed bars to expand into the streets to allow Husker fans who want to gather downtown to watch games a safe alternative to cramming inside taverns.
One of the less obvious, but equally important, policies the mayor believes has factored into the recovery is Lancaster County's first-in-Nebraska mask mandate.
"People feel more comfortable going to the grocery store and shopping if they know they're going to be in an environment where people are masked," she said.
Unmasked interactions at businesses can lead to outbreaks that shut businesses down or sideline their workforce, and masks can prevent spread of the virus, Gaylor Baird said.
Jane Stricker, owner of Threads in downtown Lincoln, agreed that the mask mandate helped.
"Once masks were mandated our sales got closer to normal, people felt safe and felt like they could come in," Stricker said.
The Health Department's COVID-19 risk dial also sought to help residents and businesses understand the level of precaution they should take in their day-to-day activities, the mayor said.
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Walking through downtown Lincoln on a beautiful fall day in the time of COVID-19
For its part, the Downtown Lincoln Association has worked to lift up the voices of downtown business owners, work with the city on changes and help market downtown businesses to their customers in new ways, including downtown retailer stamp cards and hotel staycation packages.
Ogden and Gaylor Baird both have touted the power of consumers when they intentionally spend money at businesses in their community.
The mayor's call for residents to spend 1% more at local businesses has resulted in bumps in downtown spending but, by and large, sales have been lower, Ogden said.
Overall, spending in the city has rebounded after dipping earlier in the pandemic, according to sales tax receipts, but occupation taxes collected at restaurants, bars and hotels to pay for the Pinnacle Bank Arena show spending in the hospitality sector has continued to drag.
Winter weather combined with the pandemic will provide yet another challenge, but Ogden said he's confident in and proud of the resilience the downtown shopkeepers and restauranteurs have shown so far.
"If they can get through this, they can get through anything," he said.
