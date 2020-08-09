Pandemic no match for Lincoln real estate market

Not even a pandemic has been able to derail the red-hot Lincoln real estate market.
Home sales are down only slightly from last year's pace, despite the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus along with the restrictions that have made it difficult to see homes in person.
Through June 30, there had been 2,221 closed sales of both new and existing homes, down 13 from the same period last year, according to data from the Realtors Association of Lincoln. However, total sales were up nearly 12% in June compared with June 2019. Pending sales, which are sales that haven't yet been finalized, also were up sharply in June compared with last year.
"Despite some disruptions in late March and early April due to the initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market has stayed remarkably steady throughout the year," said Kyle Fischer, executive vice president of the Realtors Association of Lincoln.
Fischer said that while there were some hiccups early on in the pandemic with some sales falling through, most of them eventually moved forward to closing, which he called a "testament to the ability of Realtors and their clients to quickly adapt to virtual showings, virtual closings and holding socially distanced open houses when possible."
"The continued high volume of home sales is, in some ways, a reassuring sign for Lincoln’s overall economy and employment numbers despite a crippling global pandemic," Fischer said.
In addition to sales holding steady, home prices have continued to climb. As of June 30, the median price of existing homes sold was $197,000, up 6.5% from the same period last year. The median price of new homes rose even more, up 8.2% from a year ago to nearly $325,000.
Sales and prices are being driven in large part by interest rates that have been at historic lows for months. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reported that the average rate for a 30-year conventional mortgage was 2.88%, the lowest ever recorded.
Another factor driving prices, if not sales, to increase, is the lack of homes for sale. At the end of June, there were 326 existing homes for sale in the Lincoln area, down from 502 last year. New homes for sale numbered 233, down from 297 a year ago.
Fischer said there was a shortage of homes for sale before the pandemic, which has only made the situation worse. But he said he doesn't expect the shortage to resolve even when things go back to normal.
"During the hardest recession years of 2008 through 2012, Realtors would tell you they were always looking for buyers," he said. "That pendulum has swung the other way over the last decade, and Realtors today are talking with everyone they know looking for sellers or they're working with builders to bring new homes to the market."
The lack of homes has also created some pretty severe bidding wars, said Dan Mlnarik, president and CEO of HomeServices of Nebraska, especially in the affordable home market, which encompasses homes up to about $225,000.
Mlnarik said he's seen homeowners get double-digit numbers of offers, and he's also seen homes selling the first day they go on the market for up to $20,000 over their asking price.
"It's been phenomenal," he said. "We've just been selling them as fast as they can come on the market."
Mlnarik said there is an incredible amount of activity in the real estate market right now, with interest among investors and house flippers at the highest levels he's seen in his 24 years in the business.
And he also noted that developers continue to develop and build apartment buildings "like crazy."
Mlnarik noted, though, that it's going to be difficult for sales to continue to increase without more homes coming on the market.
"We need some inventory and some affordable new construction," he said.
