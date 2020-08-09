Pandemic no match for Lincoln real estate market

In addition to sales holding steady, home prices have continued to climb. As of June 30, the median price of existing homes sold was $197,000, up 6.5% from the same period last year. The median price of new homes rose even more, up 8.2% from a year ago to nearly $325,000.

Sales and prices are being driven in large part by interest rates that have been at historic lows for months. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reported that the average rate for a 30-year conventional mortgage was 2.88%, the lowest ever recorded.

Another factor driving prices, if not sales, to increase, is the lack of homes for sale. At the end of June, there were 326 existing homes for sale in the Lincoln area, down from 502 last year. New homes for sale numbered 233, down from 297 a year ago.

Fischer said there was a shortage of homes for sale before the pandemic, which has only made the situation worse. But he said he doesn't expect the shortage to resolve even when things go back to normal.

"During the hardest recession years of 2008 through 2012, Realtors would tell you they were always looking for buyers," he said. "That pendulum has swung the other way over the last decade, and Realtors today are talking with everyone they know looking for sellers or they're working with builders to bring new homes to the market."