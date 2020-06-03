Pandemic effect on Nebraska economy at $1.5B and counting, report shows

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A report released Wednesday shows the Nebraska economy has lost more than $1.5 billion from the coronavirus pandemic.

The report, "The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on Nebraska's Economy: Third Cut," was prepared by economists Ernie Goss and Scott Strain and released in conjunction with The Platte Institute.

Nebraska's unemployment rate of 8.3% in April, the highest in the state's history, resulted in more than 92,000 job losses, according to the report, and more than $497 million in lost wages, salaries and self-employment income. On an annualized basis, that would result in a loss of more than $10 billion.

The report also said state and local tax receipts are estimated to have declined by nearly $80 million through May 9. If this figure was annualized, state and local governments would experience a loss of $521 million.

Data released by the city of Lincoln this week showed that May sales tax collections, which reflect March receipts, were down nearly $290,000 from a year ago and nearly $700,000 from projections. City officials have predicted that June and July figures, which will reflect sales from April and May, will be down 40%.