Pandemic can't slow Lincoln real estate

COVID-19 has failed to put a dent in the Lincoln real estate market.
In fact, it seems to have given the local industry a shot in the arm, so to speak.
The Lincoln market was so red-hot this year that it only took 11 months for home sales to top last year’s full-year total.
As of Nov. 30, there had been 4,069 closed sales of existing homes in the local Multiple Listing System, 15 more than all of last year, and 695 sales of new homes, 29 more than all of 2019.
Kyle Fischer, executive vice president of the Realtors Association of Lincoln, said the continued uptick in sales this year has been “somewhat of a surprise.”
“Back in March, most people were predicting a down year for home sales, but with more people being able to transition to working from home and retain their jobs, those who were considering moving were able to follow through with their plans,” he said.
Fischer said there were a number of reasons why home sales continued to soar even though the economy struggled in 2020. Among them, some of the lowest mortgage rates in history and a desire of some people for more space after the pandemic upended their lives.
“The value of having a home that suits a person’s needs was brought to the forefront when so many people were forced to work from home or stay at home in order to curb the spread of COVID-19,” he said.
The low mortgage rates, which ended the year near all-time lows, are also helping to send home prices to levels never seen before in Lincoln.
As of Nov. 30, the median price of an existing home in Lincoln was $207,000, 10% higher than last year and an all-time record. Barring a huge drop in prices in December, that means 2020 will end the year with a local median price above $200,000 for the first time.
Another factor that is boosting prices is a lack of inventory.
The local market has had a shortage of homes for sale for a few years, but it's gotten worse this year.
The monthly average of existing homes for sale this year so far is 346, down nearly 33% from the average in 2019. At the end of November, there were only 239 existing homes for sale, 57% fewer than at the same point last year.
Rich Rodenburg, partner and associate broker with Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate, said that number shrunk ever further in December, especially in Lincoln, where there were fewer than 140 homes for sale.
"This is an all-time low, at least in the 20 years I've been watching," he said.
Rodenburg said the lack of inventory means homes coming on the market are selling quickly, often in a few hours. That leads to bidding wars and offers above the listing price.
He said his research shows that the median selling price is actually $5,000 above the median asking price in Lincoln this year.
The lack of existing homes on the market is also helping to boost sales of new homes, which are up 12% year-to-date over last year.
The demand for new homes is also driving local residential construction activity to levels not seen for several years.
As of Nov. 30, there had already been 861 building permits for single-family homes this year, more than any full year for at least the past decade.
The demand for new homes is increasing even though prices continue to skyrocket. As of Nov. 30, the median price of a new home was more than $330,000, a nearly $21,000 increase over the same time last year.
"Continued low interest rates have helped bolster the market, but those can’t last forever," Fischer said. "Locally, we need to find more ways to help lower lot and development costs to offset the rising interest rates and not put a damper on the market."
While housing affordability has been declining for both existing and new homes, it's gotten to a level where new homes are starting to become unaffordable for the average buyer, he said.
Still, Fischer said he believes the market for new homes will stay strong in the coming year.
"We expect new home sales to continue to drive a large portion of the market as buyers are faced with a choice: buy an existing home that may suit their needs or spend slightly more and buy a new construction home that may get them closer to what they want," he said.
And the entire market is poised to remain strong in 2021, as well.
"With a new year and the possibility of COVID vaccines comes new hope for 2021," Fischer said. "If we haven’t already exhausted the supply of people willing to sell their existing homes and we can bring on enough new housing to open up more existing units for sale, (the) year should remain strong as well."
MATT OLBERDING'S TOP NEBRASKA BUSINESS STORIES OF 2020
Top business stories: Virus toll on jobs
This was the first story I wrote that took a look at the economic toll the virus was taking on Lincoln.
Top business stories: Internet services strained
This was another story that looked at how COVID-19 had altered the working world in Lincoln.
Top business stories: Food supply breaks down
This is one of the most fascinating ag stories I’ve ever written, and it showed how one shock like COVID-19 can completely disrupt our food supply.
Top business stories: Downtown cubicles empty
This was a good, in-depth look at why downtown Lincoln remains relatively quiet.
Top business stories: Sign of the times
This was just a fun story that showed how one business saw huge demand during the pandemic.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.