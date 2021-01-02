Pandemic can't slow Lincoln real estate

COVID-19 has failed to put a dent in the Lincoln real estate market.

In fact, it seems to have given the local industry a shot in the arm, so to speak.

The Lincoln market was so red-hot this year that it only took 11 months for home sales to top last year’s full-year total.

As of Nov. 30, there had been 4,069 closed sales of existing homes in the local Multiple Listing System, 15 more than all of last year, and 695 sales of new homes, 29 more than all of 2019.

Kyle Fischer, executive vice president of the Realtors Association of Lincoln, said the continued uptick in sales this year has been “somewhat of a surprise.”

“Back in March, most people were predicting a down year for home sales, but with more people being able to transition to working from home and retain their jobs, those who were considering moving were able to follow through with their plans,” he said.

Fischer said there were a number of reasons why home sales continued to soar even though the economy struggled in 2020. Among them, some of the lowest mortgage rates in history and a desire of some people for more space after the pandemic upended their lives.