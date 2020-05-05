Packing plant closures raise specter of meat shortages, higher prices

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Shutdowns and slowdowns of meatpacking plants because of the coronavirus pandemic are starting to lead to much higher meat prices and even shortages in some cases.

Despite an executive order signed by President Donald Trump last week and a pledge by Gov. Pete Ricketts that he would not ask any plants to shut down, three Nebraska operations have done so just in the past week.

Tyson closed its beef plant in Dakota City on Friday and originally was scheduled to open back up on Monday. But the company said it will now keep the plant closed until all employees can be tested for COVID-19.

Tyson also announced Monday that it is temporarily closing its pork plant in Madison this week, and Cargill said Monday that it will close its beef plant in Schuyler.

Those closings and others across the country have led to a huge decline in the supply of meat. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly livestock, poultry and grain market report, as of Monday, estimated beef and pork production are both down about 35% from last year.

That's starting to lead to at least the potential of shortages in the retail market.