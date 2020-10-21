Pacific Life layoffs include 13 in Omaha

Pacific Life Insurance Co. last week announced nearly 300 layoffs, including more than a dozen in Nebraska.

The insurer said the majority of layoffs were at its two California offices, but there also were job cuts in other offices around the country. That included 13 employees at its Omaha office, said spokesman Jesse Page.

The company said in a statement that the effects of the coronavirus pandemic combined with continued low interest rates led to "a need to readjust internal resources."

Affected employees are being offered a severance package and job placement support. About 7% of the company 's total workforce was let go, Page said.

Most of the layoffs were immediate and happened last week, but a small portion will occur in the fourth quarter of this year and in the first quarter of 2021.

Lincoln restaurants that have closed in the past year

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0