Owner of Lincoln long-term care facility defaults; Fannie Mae will take over

Assuming Fannie Mae takes control of the property, it would prioritize the care of the residents and work to ensure they would see little or no change in daily operations, the spokeswoman said.

Gramercy Hill, which opened in 1985, has about 145 units, a mix of both independent living and assisted living.

Capital Senior Living has six other long-term care facilities in Nebraska — one in Elkhorn that it owns, and five that it operates through leases, including The Windcrest on Van Dorn in east Lincoln. It does not appear to have any current plans to shed any of those properties.

Though the company did not specifically cite the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for ceding the 18 properties to Fannie Mae, it likely played a role.

Capital Senior Living, which was already in financial trouble before the pandemic hit, said in its third-quarter earnings report that occupancy at its centers had declined this year, while at the same time it has had to spend an additional $4.6 million because of COVID-19.