 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owner of 6 Lincoln radio stations files for bankruptcy
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Owner of 6 Lincoln radio stations files for bankruptcy

{{featured_button_text}}

A company that owns some of Lincoln's most popular and well-known radio stations filed for bankruptcy protection last month but said none of its stations will go off the air.

Portland, Oregon-based Alpha Media filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Jan. 24. The company, which owns several other Nebraska radio stations, said in a news release that it has agreed to a restructuring plan with several of its lenders to reduce debt.

The company said it expects to exit bankruptcy in the first half of the year and expects no disruption to its broadcast operations, customers or employees.

Alpha said that current management will remain in place.

Bob Proffitt, chairman and CEO of the company, said in the news release that the bankruptcy filing was necessary to "manage through the ongoing downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Our core business continues to perform well despite current market challenges," Proffitt said in the release. "We will continue to invest in our talented teams to foster the unique culture that has been key to Alpha Media’s success in delivering dynamic, diverse and exciting content to our communities.”

Alpha Media owns more than 200 radio stations across the country, including KFOR-AM, KFRX-FM, The Blaze, The Eagle, 1480 KLMS and 96 KX in Lincoln. It also owns five radio stations in Columbus.

Texas telecom firm buys internet companies based in Lincoln, Hickman, Waverly
Nebraska bankruptcy filings plunged in 2020
Scott Young retiring after nearly 20 years at Food Bank of Lincoln

PHOTOFILES: RADIO DAYS IN LINCOLN

Business logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest in the stock market if you're low on cash

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Ricketts' 2021 State of the State address

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News