Outdoors retailer REI to open store at Nebraska Crossing

One of the nation's most popular outdoors retailers is planning its first Nebraska store.
Rod Yates, who developed Nebraska Crossing in Gretna, said REI Co-op hopes to open a 25,000-square-foot single-level store at the mall by late summer.
"We just started construction on the new store, and (it) will be located between HomeGoods and Under Armour facing Interstate 80," Yates said in an email.
He said the Nebraska Crossing store is the only one REI is planning in Nebraska.
"Retailers today are looking at Nebraska as a one-store market and will like our strategic location between Omaha and Lincoln," Yates said.
REI, which is based in Seattle, specializes in selling clothing and equipment for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports and climbing. Yates said the Nebraska Crossing store will have "everything you see in a flagship store," including a bicycle shop and a ski and snowboard shop.
The company has not yet formally announced the Nebraska store, and a spokesperson said a lease has not yet been signed.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic and an overall decline in brick-and-mortar retail development, Nebraska Crossing has continued to attract new tenants. National brands that have recently opened stores there include Reebok, Estee Lauder and Aerie, while Pac Sun has a store in development.
