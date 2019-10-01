A north Lincoln business plans to expand and double in size.
Oriental Market, located at about 27th and T streets, wants to develop two lots it owns to the north of its property.
The 5,500-square-foot grocery, which has been around for more than 30 years, will expand by the same amount of space as part of a redevelopment project.
The project also will include a renovation of the exterior of the existing market, replacement and resloping of the roof and the addition of about two dozen parking spaces.
According to documents filed with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, the project is projected to cost nearly $1.7 million, with about $120,000 of that coming in the form of tax-increment financing.
Tom Huston, an attorney representing owners Gian Chang and Kathy Ruenprom, said they are negotiating a redevelopment agreement with the city that will likely be complete within the next month.
Huston called the expansion of the market "a wonderful use of TIF" that will help expand grocery options in the area.
Tax-increment financing allows property taxes created from increased valuations to pay for portions of a project that would have a public benefit.
The Urban Design Committee on Tuesday gave a thumbs-up to the project, which is scheduled to go before the Planning Commission on Wednesday.