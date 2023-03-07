The legal battle over the controversial Wilderness Crossing development is continuing.

Opponents of the development across the street from Wilderness Park and a Native sweat lodge on private land will appeal the city’s decision not to allow a Board of Zoning Appeals hearing on the annexation and zoning changes passed by the City Council, which allowed the development to move forward.

The notice of appeal filed Monday is the precursor to a lawsuit asking the court to order the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals to hear the case.

The ACLU of Nebraska, Big Fire Law & Policy Group, and attorney Ken Winston are representing the group.

The plaintiffs include the Indian Center, Native advocates Kevin Abourezk, Erin Poor and Renee Sans Souci, and Kathleen Danker, who owns the land where the Native sweat lodge is located. They are suing the city, the Board of Zoning Appeals and Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Director David Cary.

The appeal alleges the city violated the plaintiffs' due process rights and violated city code and that the housing development planned across the street from the sweat lodge will disrupt the land on which it sits and the traditional religious ceremonies held there.

It is the latest development in an ongoing controversy over a development planned on about 75 acres south of Pioneers Boulevard between First Street and U.S. 77, where Wilderness Crossing LLC plans to build 162 single-family homes, 134 town homes and 205 apartments.

Opponents created the Niskithe Prayer Camp and set up tipis on the land to oppose the development last spring, but the City Council passed the zoning and annexation ordinances in April.

Danker filed a lawsuit appealing the council’s actions and opponents filed an appeal with the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals. Judges dismissed both the landowner’s appeal and a lawsuit filed by the city asking a judge to decide whether the zoning board had jurisdiction.

The judge in the zoning appeals case — which opponents contend was filed as a delay tactic — said the decision was up to the Board of Zoning Appeals to decide whether it had jurisdiction.

City officials told opponents the zoning board doesn't have jurisdiction, which led to the latest appeal.

Crews have begun taking down trees on the site, preparing the land for construction.

