Open Harvest signs lease, plans to move to Telegraph District by fall 2023

Open Harvest has made its plans to move official.

The Lincoln co-op grocery store announced Thursday that it has signed a lease to occupy 10,000 square feet in a building at 330 S. 21st St. in the Telegraph District and expects to relocate there by fall 2023.

The building is home to Allo Communications and The Mill Coffee & Tea. The proposed Open Harvest space is currently being used by Allo for storage.

The store said earlier this year that it planned to move from its longtime home at 17th and South streets, and it sent a letter to all of its roughly 2,300 members asking them to consider investing in the co-op through preferred shares, with a minimum investment of $1,000.

Jonathan Sands, the store's marketing coordinator, said it has already raised more than $460,0000, $420,000 of that through selling preferred shares to members and another $42,000 in donations made through a fund set up at the Lincoln Community Foundation.

In addition, Open Harvest has received a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help defray the costs of getting the store up and running.

The move from its longtime home of 32 years is being precipitated by the inability to extend its lease, which expires in March 2024.

But there also are other problems at its current location, including limited parking and an inability to get a liquor license because of its proximity to a residential neighborhood.

None of those things will be an issue at the Telegraph District site.

“As a community-owned cooperative, we are driven by our owners and respond to their needs," Sands said. "Shoppers can look forward to frequently requested amenities such as beer and wine sales, increased parking space, and walking and biking accessibility."

Open Harvest will host a launch party Friday at Zipline Brewing Co., 2100 Magnum Circle, Suite 1, to kick off the second phase of its investment and fundraising campaign. The event, which starts at 6 p.m, will feature live music, food provided by Certified Piedmontese, and a market with several of Open Harvest’s local vendors.