Open Harvest eyeing new location in Lincoln's Telegraph District

Open Harvest has for months been hinting at plans to move from its longtime home at 17th and South streets, and it appears it has now settled on a new location.
The co-op grocery store announced that it has signed a letter of intent to lease 10,000 square feet of space on the northeast side of a building at 330 S. 21st St., in the Telegraph District.
The building is home to Allo Communications, The Mill Coffee & Tea and Subway. The proposed Open Harvest space is currently being used by Allo for storage.
"We chose a location that stuck to the core of Lincoln," said Wally Graeber, chairman of Open Harvest's board of directors.
He said the co-op did a market study and looked at a few other locations before settling on the Telegraph District, which proved to be the most affordable and is in an area that is both "low-income and low-access," meaning there aren't other grocery stores nearby.
Open Harvest has a lot of work to do to make its plans come to fruition. The move will cost approximately $4.2 million, and the co-op is embarking on a campaign to raise the money.
It recently sent a letter to all of its roughly 2,300 members asking them to consider investing in the co-op through preferred shares, with a minimum investment of $1,000. Those shares will not give people voting rights, but they will pay a dividend in the future.
Open Harvest is hoping to raise at least $2 million through that route. The rest of the money needed would come through a combination of loans, grants and donated funds.
The co-op is seeking a grant of as much as $200,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that's available to grocery stores that operate in areas considered "food deserts." Graeber said it should find out by May if it received the grant, which has never before been given to a Nebraska organization.
There also is a fund people can donate to through the Lincoln Community Foundation that will help with moving and startup costs at the new store.
General Manager Amy Tabor said the fund opens up the opportunity for people who live outside Lincoln and even out of state to be involved. Open Harvest is part of a larger cooperative network, so the hope is that people from other places might donate money simply because they believe in co-ops and want to help out, she said.
Assuming Open Harvest is able to raise the money it needs, it would likely move into the new space sometime in late fall 2023 or early spring 2024.
The move from its longtime home of 32 years is being precipitated by the inability to extend its lease, which expires in March 2024.
But there also are other problems at its current location, including limited parking and an inability to get a liquor license because of its proximity to a residential neighborhood.
None of those things will be an issue at the new site.
"There are just so many positives about this location," Tabor said.
She also said the new location will provide the store long-term security that it doesn't currently have.
"We truly believe that this opportunity in the Telegraph District will set Open Harvest on a successful path for years to come,” Tabor said.
