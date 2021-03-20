'Only place of its kind': Lincoln business that supplies plastic for 3D printers fuses with art studio

From March into August of last year, demand boomed for the spools of plastic filament used in 3D printers to form practically anything you want using computer code — including face masks.

In Lincoln, Claesson and others printed masks through Hack the Pandemic, a campaign the nonprofit Team LNK formed to help boost the supply of masks for health care workers and those with underlying health conditions. LeFrois donated plastic filament to the group, which later set up a GoFundMe to help reimburse him.

"It was a big coordination of people," LeFrois said. "It just took off like wildfire and I was really busy. ... I kept trying to keep them supplied."

LeFrois established 3D Printer Filaments in 2013 after a Chinese manufacturer he ordered filament from approached him about becoming a distributor. He jumped on board, throwing $10,000 into the business and eventually shipping filament to clients such as NASA and IndyCar racing teams. The business became a way for people using 3D printers to bypass long shipping waits from China, LeFrois said.