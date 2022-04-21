One-time Lincoln startup buys back stake held by investors

Nebraska Global got its start as a venture capital fund, but over time it morphed into a tech company incubator.

One of the first companies it nurtured was Don't Panic Labs, which it turned to in 2010 to act as its product development arm.

Don't Panic Labs provided the technical and engineering expertise that launched other Nebraska Global portfolio companies, including Beehive Industries, EliteForm and Ocuvera, and in 2013 it branched out to work with other companies to provide training and product development services.

Don't Panic Labs has now grown to 40 employees and has even acquired other companies, made its own investments in startups and partnered with other companies and organizations on products.

The company has been successful enough and grown large enough that it's ready to leave the nest.

Don't Panic Labs on Thursday announced that it has bought out Nebraska Global's interest in the company. Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.

“This is a red-letter day in the history of Don’t Panic Labs,” Doug Durham, CEO and co-founder of Don’t Panic Labs, said in a news release. “Our team has always been key to our success, and we want them to share in more of those fruits. They will now have more ‘skin in the game’ as we continue to grow. Our ownership also provides a powerful tool in our recruiting toolbox to attract talent that is looking for opportunities to impact our tech ecosystem and share in the upside of our success.”

Steve Kiene, who co-founded Nebraska Global and is the CEO of Ocuvera, said he was pleased to see Don't Panic Labs take the step to "become the full owners of not only their company, but of their destiny."

Don't Panic Labs and Nebraska Global won't completely sever ties. They will continue to share office space in the Larson Building in downtown Lincoln, where they moved last fall, and Nebraska Global will continue to hold minority shares in several software and app products Don't Panic Labs has developed.

In addition, Durham will continue serve on the board of directors of Nebraska Global, which he helped found, as well as the Beehive Industries and Ocuvera boards.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

