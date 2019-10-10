Lincoln will no longer be home to an Egg & I restaurant.
The location at 16th and Q streets will close on Oct. 27, while the other location, at Clocktower Shopping Center at 70th and A streets, will be converted into a new concept.
The Egg & I chain, which is based in Denver, was purchased in 2015 by a Florida-based restaurant chain called First Watch, and the company has been converting Egg & I locations to its own concept as franchise agreements expire.
Local franchisee Brett Weis' agreement is nearing expiration, so he chose to close the downtown Egg & I location.
However, he will be transforming the 70th and A location into a new concept called Good Evans Breakfast and Lunch.
“This really is the best possibility that will allow us to keep our staff intact and allow us to introduce Lincoln, Nebraska, to Good Evans," Weis said in a news release.
Weis, who is from Kearney, said in the release that most of the staff from the 16th and Q Egg & I will transfer to the new location.
Good Evans is a new concept from the owners of PepperJax Grill, and the Lincoln site will be its first location. A description provided by the company said its menu will "break out of the standard box for breakfast spots. While there will be familiar favorites, we will also be elevating items with chef-inspired twists like a deep-fried omelet and homemade pop tarts. Our vision is to bring happiness to people through good food in a great way. We’ll have a little something for everyone."
To facilitate the restaurant conversion, the 70th and A Egg & I will close starting Monday and is expected to reopen as Good Evans the first week of November.
Despite rumors that PepperJax Grill will take over the 16th and Q streets space, Erin Palladino, a spokeswoman for the company, said that spot is "not an option on our list," although she did say PepperJax is looking for additional spots in Lincoln.
