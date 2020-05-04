Omaha restaurants see sparse crowds; many choose to stay closed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Farm House Cafe can seat up to 220 people at once, which means under limited reopening rules that started Monday, it was allowed to have approximately 110 people at a time in its dining room.

But the Omaha restaurant, which was open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. had 50 customers — total.

"It was slow, but it was decent," said Dan Bosselman, who owns the restaurant on 84th Street, a few blocks north of Interstate 80.

Bosselman said he didn't have any expectations about how busy it would be Monday, "because I didn't know what to expect."

"I'm grateful for what I got," he said. "I haven't had anything for two months."

Gabe Draper, general manager of the Twisted Fork in the Old Market in Omaha's downtown area, said the restaurant had had only a "handful" of customers as of about 4 p.m. Monday.

"I thought we'd be busier than we are," he said. "Frankly, it's slower than when it was just takeout."

In Douglas County and 58 other counties across the state, restaurants were allowed to partially reopen their dining rooms Monday, and a number of other businesses that had been ordered closed, including salons, massage parlors and tattoo parlors, were allowed to reopen with restrictions.