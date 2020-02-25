Omaha developers buy downtown Lincoln retail building

A pair of Omaha developers have bought a half-vacant downtown Lincoln retail building and are hoping to revive it.

Kirk Hanson and Jared Hollinger have partnered to buy the retail strip building at 1601 Q St. The price, according to a deed filed with the county Register of Deeds Office, was $3.15 million.

Hanson, who is leading the project to redevelop the former Skate Zone site near 48th and O streets, said he and his partner "plan to do a remodel and fill up (the building) with national tenants."

More than half the space in the center is vacant, including its two largest spaces. An Egg & I restaurant that occupied more than 3,600 square feet closed in October. And a similar-sized space next door has been vacant for more than a year.

Current tenants in the nearly 15,000-square-foot building include LaMar's Donuts, Papa John's and Cost Cutters.

Hanson said existing leases will be honored, but no decision has been made yet on whether those leases will be renewed.

He said current plans call for mostly cosmetic improvements to the building, with no major overhaul in the works, "but that could always change."