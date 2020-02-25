You are the owner of this article.
Omaha developers buy downtown Lincoln retail building
Omaha developers buy downtown Lincoln retail building

1601 Q

Two Omaha developers paid $3.15 million for this retail building at 1601 Q St. and are planning to renovate it and attract new tenants.

 Matt Olberding

A pair of Omaha developers have bought a half-vacant downtown Lincoln retail building and are hoping to revive it.

Kirk Hanson and Jared Hollinger have partnered to buy the retail strip building at 1601 Q St. The price, according to a deed filed with the county Register of Deeds Office, was $3.15 million.

Hanson, who is leading the project to redevelop the former Skate Zone site near 48th and O streets, said he and his partner "plan to do a remodel and fill up (the building) with national tenants."

More than half the space in the center is vacant, including its two largest spaces. An Egg & I restaurant that occupied more than 3,600 square feet closed in October. And a similar-sized space next door has been vacant for more than a year.

Current tenants in the nearly 15,000-square-foot building include LaMar's Donuts, Papa John's and Cost Cutters.

Hanson said existing leases will be honored, but no decision has been made yet on whether those leases will be renewed.

He said current plans call for mostly cosmetic improvements to the building, with no major overhaul in the works, "but that could always change."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

