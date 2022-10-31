 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha credit union buys Lincoln USDA credit union

First Nebraska Credit Union has announced the recent purchase of a credit union in Lincoln.

Omaha-based First Nebraska said in a news release that it has absorbed the Lincoln USDA Federal Credit Union. USDA Federal Credit Union members voted in June to merge into First Nebraska, and the deal became official Oct. 1.

First Nebraska is Nebraska's seventh-largest credit union, with more than $177 million in assets. The Lincoln USDA Federal Credit Union was one of the state's smallest, with only about $6.6 million in assets.

The Lincoln USDA Federal Credit Union branch in the Robert V. Denney Federal Building closed Sept. 30, but First Nebraska said no positions were eliminated and no one was laid off. Members are now able to do business at any of the five First Nebraska Credit Union branches, two of which are in Lincoln.

“We are excited that the members of both credit unions recognize the benefits to merging First Nebraska Credit Union and Lincoln USDA,” Ann Loftis, President and CEO of First Nebraska, said in the release. “This merger was a great fit for both organizations, strategically and culturally. We welcome Lincoln USDA members to our family, and look forward to helping them with their financial needs.”

Business reporter

Matt Olberding

