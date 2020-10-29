Omaha clinic planning rapid COVID-19 testing site in Lincoln

An Omaha medical clinic is planning to open a COVID-19 rapid testing site in north Lincoln.

88 Med, which specializes in hormone treatments and cosmetic procedures, opened a rapid testing site in Omaha near 176th Street and West Center Road a few weeks ago.

The clinic is owned by Omaha-based City Ventures, which is redeveloping the shopping center at 48th Street and Leighton Avenue into a mixed-use development called Leighton District. The Lincoln testing site will be set up there.

"We hope to be operational in Lincoln by the end of next week," said Callie Hite, a spokeswoman for City Ventures.

According to a building permit filed earlier this week, the 48th and Leighton testing location will be a drive-thru site with a portable building used as an office and administrative area and regularly maintained portable toilets.

The site will be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week, and appointments must be booked in advance at 88med.com.