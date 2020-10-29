 Skip to main content
Omaha clinic planning rapid COVID-19 testing site in Lincoln
COVID-19 testing

Bryan Health workers collect test samples at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Bryan LifePointe in July. An Omaha medical clinic said it plans to open a drive-thru testing site next week in north Lincoln that will offer rapid tests that produce results in as little as 20 minutes.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

An Omaha medical clinic is planning to open a COVID-19 rapid testing site in north Lincoln.

88 Med, which specializes in hormone treatments and cosmetic procedures, opened a rapid testing site in Omaha near 176th Street and West Center Road a few weeks ago.

The clinic is owned by Omaha-based City Ventures, which is redeveloping the shopping center at 48th Street and Leighton Avenue into a mixed-use development called Leighton District. The Lincoln testing site will be set up there.

"We hope to be operational in Lincoln by the end of next week," said Callie Hite, a spokeswoman for City Ventures.

Drive-thru testing pod being deployed in north Omaha

According to a building permit filed earlier this week, the 48th and Leighton testing location will be a drive-thru site with a portable building used as an office and administrative area and regularly maintained portable toilets.

The site will be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week, and appointments must be booked in advance at 88med.com.

88 Med uses both rapid antigen and rapid antibody tests, providing results in as little as 20 minutes. Antigen tests use nasal swabs to diagnose active infection, while the antibody tests check blood from a finger prick for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies. The clinic attempts to accommodate patients with the test they want, but that is dependent on testing supplies.

Lincoln company to provide state with mobile COVID-19 testing trailers

The clinic will bill insurance companies for the test, or patients can pay upfront at time of test. The cost is $88.

88 Med is not the first organization to offer rapid COVID-19 testing in Lincoln. Both hospital systems offer rapid tests to inpatients and certain health professionals. There also is at least one urgent care center in Lincoln offering COVID-19 testing with same-day results.

Hite said 88 Med may consider opening additional sites in Lincoln depending on the duration of the pandemic and demand for testing.

Bryan Health to start using new rapid COVID-19 test
Bryan to move Lincoln COVID-19 drive-thru testing location indoors

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

