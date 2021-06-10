Olsson, Brester, DataVizion and Complete Hearing named top Lincoln workplaces

Pam Bourne, an attorney for event sponsor Woods Aitken, addressed the crowd before the awards were handed out. She stressed the importance of employee satisfaction to the health of a company.

Lincoln is the smallest market to receive analytics from Quantum Workplace, the firm that organizes the surveys and data for the competition, Bourne said. But a high number of interested companies shows what makes Lincoln special, she said.

"Lincoln, you are amazing," she said, "and we are here to stay."

Cassie Neary, director of partnerships at Quantum Workplace, said it found 67% of survey respondents to be highly engaged, up 7% from last year, but still 6 percentage points short of the national average. In all, 91% of respondents in Lincoln said they believe their company will be successful in the future, she said.

"You are batting 1.000," said Woods Aitken Firm Administrator Dennis Mann, "and you have a lot to be proud of."

Dr. Kathy Farrell, dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business, delivered the keynote address, speaking about the importance of a good workplace culture and the community's commitment to that goal. She said she recognized immediately that Lincoln was a special place while interviewing for her job in 1993.