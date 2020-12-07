Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen opens at SouthPointe

Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen recently opened its Lincoln location.
The Papillion-based restaurant opened Nov. 27 at SouthPointe Pavilions, according to its Facebook page.
The casual restaurant is in the 5,300-square-foot former Panera space on the north side of the mall at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.
Earlier this year, owner Jason Kuhr said Ollie & Hobbes chose SouthPointe for its second location because of the mall's reputation and its location in a busy and growing part of Lincoln.
Ollie & Hobbes, which says it makes all its dishes from scratch, is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
D.P. Dough - February
Phinway - June
Country Sliced Ham - July
Habibi - August
Sturfast Caribbean & African Grill - August
Casa Bovina - September
El Potrero - September
PepperJax - September
Cocky's Chicken and Brew - October
Tipsy Tina's - October
Agave - October
Napoli's - October
Ollie & Hobbes - coming
Charred Burger+Bar - coming
Wingstop - coming
