Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen opens at SouthPointe

Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen recently opened its Lincoln location.

The Papillion-based restaurant opened Nov. 27 at SouthPointe Pavilions, according to its Facebook page.

The casual restaurant is in the 5,300-square-foot former Panera space on the north side of the mall at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

Earlier this year, owner Jason Kuhr said Ollie & Hobbes chose SouthPointe for its second location because of the mall's reputation and its location in a busy and growing part of Lincoln.

Ollie & Hobbes, which says it makes all its dishes from scratch, is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.