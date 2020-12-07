 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen opens at SouthPointe
View Comments
editor's pick

Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen opens at SouthPointe

{{featured_button_text}}
ollie & Hobbes

Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen is now open at SouthPointe Pavilions.

 Ollie & Hobbes Facebook page

Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen recently opened its Lincoln location.

The Papillion-based restaurant opened Nov. 27 at SouthPointe Pavilions, according to its Facebook page.

The casual restaurant is in the 5,300-square-foot former Panera space on the north side of the mall at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

Earlier this year, owner Jason Kuhr said Ollie & Hobbes chose SouthPointe for its second location because of the mall's reputation and its location in a busy and growing part of Lincoln.

Ollie & Hobbes, which says it makes all its dishes from scratch, is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News