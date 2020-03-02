Old Chicago continues trend of downtown restaurants closing

It seems like odd timing: A restaurant that's been open in the Haymarket for more than 20 years decides to close days before two of the biggest weekends outside of Husker football season.

Old Chicago, which has been at 826 P St. since the fall of 1996, shut its doors for good Sunday night with little notice. A sign appeared on the door Sunday night saying it was closing at 8 p.m., hours before its regular closing time.

That sign was later replaced by one that reads, "Thank you for the years of pizza & beer. Our Lincoln location is permanently closed."

The closing comes just days before the girls state basketball tournament, which starts Thursday. The boys state basketball tournament follows a week later.

In a statement, Josh Kern, chief experience officer of CraftWorks Holdings, which owns Old Chicago and a number of other restaurants, said the closing "was purely a business decision as we continue to focus on other Old Chicago locations throughout the country."

"It’s never easy to close a restaurant," Kern said. "We appreciate our teams and raving fans of the brand and we certainly enjoyed operating this restaurant in Lincoln."

The Old Chicago location at SouthPointe Pavilions will remain open.