Ohio company opening location at Seward rail park

An Ohio-based company that makes heat exchangers is planning to open up a plant in Seward.

Seward officials held a groundbreaking Monday afternoon for WCR Inc., which will open a 27,500-square-foot location at the town's rail park. The Seward operation, which should be open by the end of the year, will employ approximately 20 people doing fabrication repair of heat exchangers.

WCR manufactures the large machines that transfer heat from one medium to another, such as from a gas to a liquid, at its headquarters in Fairborn, Ohio. Its exchangers are used in a number of industries, including food processing, oil and gas, energy, automotive and pharmaceuticals. Its clients include Ford, GM, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Campbell's and ExxonMobil.

The new Seward location will primarily be providing services to the company's clients that have ethanol plants in the area, according to minutes from the May meeting of the Seward Planning Commission.

