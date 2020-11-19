October is best month at Lincoln Airport since March

The Lincoln Airport saw nearly 6,000 passengers in October, its best numbers since March.

United Airlines, the airport's only remaining commercial carrier, had 5,793 passengers last month, and there were an additional 112 passengers on a commercial charter flight, for a total of 5,905.

That beat the previous post-pandemic high of more than 5,600 in September.

Compared with October 2019, however, United's numbers were down 69% and overall passenger numbers were down 80%.

For the year, the airport's passenger numbers are down 66% compared with 2019.

