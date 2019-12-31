Octavia native opens motor sports store in David City

“I was there (Rod’s) for a couple of months, and then I was kind of thinking about whether I should go to to the SCC program, or whether I shouldn’t since I got the job I wanted anyway,” Nelson said. “And then I actually ended up working with a kid who graduated (from that program) and he didn’t even come close to knowing what I knew.”

After working for P & R Sales in North Bend and in another mechanic capacity in Columbus, Nelson pulled the trigger on leasing his new space when it became available sometime this fall.

Once he signed the lease, a fast turnaround was needed to get his business up and running. He built a main counter and set out a few for-sale bike items on the store’s showroom floor, something he noted will likely expand come springtime. He works on various pieces of equipment in a workspace positioned toward the back of the refurbished building.

Nelson noted that his girlfriend, Tasha Whitmore, is helping him with some of the tasks he is getting up to speed on regarding running his own business.