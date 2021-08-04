NRC Health sees strong 2nd quarter earnings

NRC Health on Tuesday reported second-quarter profits of $8.9 million, a 15% increase over the second quarter of 2020.
The Lincoln-based company that provides advisory services to healthcare providers said it had net income of 35 cents per share on revenue of $36.4 million in the period. Revenue was up 17% compared with the same period a year ago.
NRC Health stock has risen 25% since the beginning of the year.
Matt Olberding's top Nebraska business stories of 2020
Top business stories: Virus toll on jobs
This was the first story I wrote that took a look at the economic toll the virus was taking on Lincoln.
Top business stories: Internet services strained
This was another story that looked at how COVID-19 had altered the working world in Lincoln.
Top business stories: Food supply breaks down
This is one of the most fascinating ag stories I’ve ever written, and it showed how one shock like COVID-19 can completely disrupt our food supply.
Top business stories: Downtown cubicles empty
This was a good, in-depth look at why downtown Lincoln remains relatively quiet.
Top business stories: Sign of the times
This was just a fun story that showed how one business saw huge demand during the pandemic.