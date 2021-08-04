 Skip to main content
NRC Health sees strong 2nd quarter earnings
NRC Health sees strong 2nd quarter earnings

NRC Health reported higher earnings in the second quarter.

NRC Health on Tuesday reported second-quarter profits of $8.9 million, a 15% increase over the second quarter of 2020.

The Lincoln-based company that provides advisory services to healthcare providers said it had net income of 35 cents per share on revenue of $36.4 million in the period. Revenue was up 17% compared with the same period a year ago.

NRC Health stock has risen 25% since the beginning of the year.

