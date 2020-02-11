NRC Health reports higher 4th-quarter, full-year earnings

NRC Health finished off the year strong.
The Lincoln-based health care management and performance company on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter profit of $8.7 million, up from $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Kevin Karas, NRC Health's CFO, said the company's fourth-quarter revenue of $32.6 million was a record.
For the full year, NRC Health had net earnings of $32.4 million, up from $30 million a year earlier.
“Our performance throughout the year reflects strong gains across the continuum of care where we witnessed growth in new customer acquisition and increased spend from existing customers," Michael Hays, NRC Health's CEO, said in a news release.