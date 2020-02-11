You are the owner of this article.
NRC Health reports higher 4th-quarter, full-year earnings
NRC Health reports higher 4th-quarter, full-year earnings

NRC

NRC Health's headquarters is in Lincoln at 13th and Q streets.

 DAVIS DESIGN, Courtesy photo

NRC Health finished off the year strong.

The Lincoln-based health care management and performance company on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter profit of $8.7 million, up from $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Kevin Karas, NRC Health's CFO, said the company's fourth-quarter revenue of $32.6 million was a record.

For the full year, NRC Health had net earnings of $32.4 million, up from $30 million a year earlier.

“Our performance throughout the year reflects strong gains across the continuum of care where we witnessed growth in new customer acquisition and increased spend from existing customers," Michael Hays, NRC Health's CEO, said in a news release.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

