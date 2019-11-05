{{featured_button_text}}
NRC

NRC Health's headquarters is in Lincoln at 13th and Q streets.

 DAVIS DESIGN, Courtesy photo

NRC Health reported higher revenue and earnings in the third quarter compared with a year ago.

The Lincoln-based health measurement and management company said it earned $8.1 million, or 31 cents a share, in the third quarter, up from $7 million, or 27 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2018.

Revenue for the quarter was $32.5 million, an 8% percent increase over a year ago.

NRC Health CEO Michael Hays said the company had record sales in the quarter, spurred in large part by "several of the largest and most prestigious health systems in the country" switching to the company's Voice of the Customer platform.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Load comments