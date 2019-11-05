NRC Health reported higher revenue and earnings in the third quarter compared with a year ago.
The Lincoln-based health measurement and management company said it earned $8.1 million, or 31 cents a share, in the third quarter, up from $7 million, or 27 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2018.
Revenue for the quarter was $32.5 million, an 8% percent increase over a year ago.
NRC Health CEO Michael Hays said the company had record sales in the quarter, spurred in large part by "several of the largest and most prestigious health systems in the country" switching to the company's Voice of the Customer platform.