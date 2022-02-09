NRC Health reports higher fourth-quarter earnings

NRC Health reported fourth-quarter earnings that were higher than a year ago.

The Lincoln-based company that provides advisory services to health care companies said it earned $9.6 million, or 38 cents a share in the quarter, compared with earnings of $8.2 million, or 32 cents a share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Revenue for the quarter was $38.3 million, up from $34.8 million a year ago.

“We are pleased with our solid fourth-quarter results and the continuation of our strong performance for this year," said Kevin Karas, NRC Health's chief financial officer.

Karas said the company saw double-digit percentage growth in revenue and operating earnings in 2021 compared with 2020.

