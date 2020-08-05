You are the owner of this article.
NRC Health income up in 2nd quarter
NRC Health's headquarters is in Lincoln at 13th and Q streets.

 DAVIS DESIGN, Courtesy photo

NRC Health on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.7 million, which was up slightly from $7.4 million in the same period a year ago.

On a per-share basis, the Lincoln-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The advisor to healthcare providers posted revenue of $31.2 million in the period, down only slightly from $31.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

NRC Health said in a news release that it provided some services for free during the quarter to clients that were hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company also said it saw a 6% increase in net new sales during the quarter and an 11% increase in recurring sales.

Despite the relatively strong results under difficult conditions, NRC Health said it would be conservative going forward and elected not to pay a second-quarter dividend.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

