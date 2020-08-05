NRC Health income up in 2nd quarter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NRC Health on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.7 million, which was up slightly from $7.4 million in the same period a year ago.

On a per-share basis, the Lincoln-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The advisor to healthcare providers posted revenue of $31.2 million in the period, down only slightly from $31.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

NRC Health said in a news release that it provided some services for free during the quarter to clients that were hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company also said it saw a 6% increase in net new sales during the quarter and an 11% increase in recurring sales.

Despite the relatively strong results under difficult conditions, NRC Health said it would be conservative going forward and elected not to pay a second-quarter dividend.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.