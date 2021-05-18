 Skip to main content
NRC Health adds 2 health care veterans to board
NRC Health adds 2 health care veterans to board

NRC

NRC Health's headquarters is in Lincoln at 13th and Q streets.

 DAVIS DESIGN, Courtesy photo

NRC Health has named two health-care industry veterans to its board of directors.

The Lincoln-based company that provides advisory services to hospitals and other health-care businesses said Tuesday that it expanded its board by adding Dr. Penny Wheeler, current CEO of Allina Health, and Dr. Stephen Lockhart, former chief medical officer for Sutter Health.

“It is an honor to welcome both Penny and Steve to NRC Health," said NRC Health CEO Michael Hays. "As long-time, lauded executives in the industry, they understand the challenges behind delivering care and improving the quality of life for entire communities, especially those underserved,”

Wheeler has led Allina Health, a not-for-profit healthcare system serving more than 1.5 million people in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, since 2015. She has been a board-certified gynecologist and obstetrician for 20 years.

Lockhart has more than 35 years in the health-care industry as both a physician and administrator, including more than 20 years as board-certified anesthesiologist.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

