NPPD won't use hydrogen from Monolith plant

When Monolith Materials in 2015 announced it would build a carbon black manufacturing plant near Hallam, a component of the plan was to convert one of the boilers at the nearby Sheldon Station to run on hydrogen, which is a byproduct of the carbon black manufacturing process.

The announcement was hailed as an environmental milestone, as the plant, which is owned by Nebraska Public Power District, was poised to become the first utility-scale coal plant in the U.S. to use hydrogen as a fuel. The conversion also was expected to help NPPD cut carbon emissions at the plant in half.

But that vision is not going to be realized.

Monolith and NPPD jointly announced last month that the hydrogen created from the manufacture of carbon black — a fine, flour-like powder used in tires, plastic, inks and cellphones — will not be utilized at the power station.

"The economics just didn't pan out," said Rob Hanson, Monolith's CEO.

He said the company and NPPD spent two years and about $2 million trying to convert one of the Sheldon Station units to use hydrogen and just couldn't make it financially feasible.

That doesn't mean the hydrogen from Monolith's plant will go unused, however.