Northeast Lincoln store to close

Franklin's Treasures and Treats, which was started in a former Ben Franklin location by the same family that owned the last Lincoln location in the chain, has closed.

"With heavy hearts we are announcing the closure of Franklin's Treasures and Treats," the store said in a Facebook post on Saturday, which was its last day in business.

The store is planning to reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday at its location at 920 N. 70th St. in the Meadowlane Shoppping Center for a closing sale.

Franklin's Treasures and Treats opened in November 2017, about a year and a half after Carol Schoenleber, whose family had run Ben Franklin stores in Lincoln for half a century, closed the last Lincoln location of the five-and-dime chain.

The new store, which had some of the same type of inventory as Ben Franklin's, was a family affair as well, with Schoenleber running it along with her husband and daughter.

Kelsey Schoenleber said in an email that there were a couple of reasons behind the decision to close the store.

For one, she's now moved out of state and isn't around to help with the store anymore. The store's lease also is expiring, "and we didn't want to sign another five-year lease with the uncertainty of retail these days."

For smaller businesses like us, prices on products have gone way up," Kelsey Schoenleber said. "Companies we have ordered from for the last 10-20 years, who never had a price increase during that time, have now had two to three price increases in the last year. We just felt it was a good time to step away."

