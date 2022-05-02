Northeast Lincoln store to close

Franklin's Treasures and Treats opened in November 2017, about a year and a half after Carol Schoenleber, whose family had run Ben Franklin stores in Lincoln for half a century, closed the last Lincoln location of the five-and-dime chain.
The new store, which had some of the same type of inventory as Ben Franklin's, was a family affair as well, with Schoenleber running it along with her husband and daughter.
Kelsey Schoenleber said in an email that there were a couple of reasons behind the decision to close the store.
For one, she's now moved out of state and isn't around to help with the store anymore. The store's lease also is expiring, "and we didn't want to sign another five-year lease with the uncertainty of retail these days."
For smaller businesses like us, prices on products have gone way up," Kelsey Schoenleber said. "Companies we have ordered from for the last 10-20 years, who never had a price increase during that time, have now had two to three price increases in the last year. We just felt it was a good time to step away."
After the pandemic forced the last two meetings to be streamed online, Buffett clearly relished the chance to bring Berkshire’s loyal and devoted shareholders back to his hometown for what he likes to call “the Woodstock of Capitalism.”
The company on Thursday announced plans for another data center in Omaha. Meanwhile, a data center project in Lincoln that's rumored to involve Google has showed little progress since being proposed in 2019.
The union also takes issue with BNSF’s new “HiViz” attendance policy. "The attempt is to keep people from taking a day off, and it’s working,” a union leader said. “It’s also driving people out of the industry.”