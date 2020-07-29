North Platte opens doors to a new dual-brand motel
North Platte opens doors to a new dual-brand motel

motel 6

North Platte opened the doors of a new motel on Wednesday.

 Keith Howe, courtesy photo

A new dual-brand motel chain opened its doors on Wednesday in North Platte.

G6 Hospitality, owner, operator and franchisor of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, announced the opening of a new construction dual-brand Motel 6/Studio 6 — the first in the area to feature the brand’s new design.

The new hotel can accommodate both overnight and extended-stay guests.

“We are thrilled to bring a newly constructed dual-brand Motel 6/Studio 6 property to North Platte,” said Mike McGeehan, chief development officer of G6 Hospitality, in a written statement. “Offering both our Motel 6 and Studio 6 brand experiences under one roof caters to our guests’ varied lifestyle and travel needs.”

