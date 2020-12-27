North Lincoln Walmart temporarily closed for cleaning

The north Lincoln Walmart closed at 2 p.m. Sunday to have the store cleaned and sanitized, the company said in a news release.
The store at 27th and Superior streets will remain closed Monday and will reopen Tuesday at 7 a.m.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts," a company statement said. "When the store reopens Tuesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves."
TOP JOURNAL STAR PHOTOS FOR DECEMBER