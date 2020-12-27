North Lincoln Walmart temporarily closed for cleaning

The north Lincoln Walmart closed at 2 p.m. Sunday to have the store cleaned and sanitized, the company said in a news release.

The store at 27th and Superior streets will remain closed Monday and will reopen Tuesday at 7 a.m.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts," a company statement said. "When the store reopens Tuesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves."