North Lincoln Walmart temporarily closed for cleaning
North Lincoln Walmart temporarily closed for cleaning

Virus Outbreak Walmart Mask Mandate

A woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle in March outside of a Walmart store in Pearl, Miss. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

A north Lincoln Walmart closed at 2 p.m. Sunday so the store could be cleaned and sanitized, the company said in a news release.

The store at 27th and Superior streets will remain closed Monday and will reopen Tuesday at 7 a.m.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts," a company statement said. "When the store reopens Tuesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves."

