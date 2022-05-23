North 48th Street apartment complex eyeing expansion

Square at Forty-Eight, the 110-unit apartment complex at 48th and Holdrege streets, has been "pretty successful" and the units are fully leased.

So when the owners of the property next door approached the complex developers last year and asked if they wanted to buy it, it was a move that made sense.

"We felt the market in Lincoln was there to do a phase two," said Dominik Jenson, development manager at Schafer Richardson.

The Minneapolis-based company partnered on Square at Forty-Eight with Lincoln-based Greenleaf Commercial Real Estate, and the two companies plan to partner again on a 115-unit complex on the former site of a garden center at 48th Street and Aylesworth Avenue.

The five-story building will be a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and will include amenities such as a fitness center, conference room, bike stations, package lockers and a dog wash. There are also plans to put solar panels on the roof.

It will have a similar look to Square at Forty-Eight, but it will not be exactly the same, Jenson said. The new building will be L-shaped and will not include any commercial space.

Only two of the commercial spaces in the existing building were filled, and the rest of the first floor was eventually converted to apartments, Jenson said.

"Based on that, we felt commercial space is not needed" in the new building, he said.

The developers are seeking to use tax-increment funding for the project, which would allow them to use future property taxes the redevelopment generates to pay for certain upfront costs.

According to a redevelopment plan submitted to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, the project has an estimated cost of $20 million, which includes nearly $3.2 million in TIF. A Planning Commission hearing on the project is tentatively scheduled for June 8.

Assuming the city approval process goes as planned, Jenson said the developers hope to be able to start construction by August, and the project is expected to take about 14 months to complete, meaning it would be open sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.