A Norfolk-based bank has announced plans for a second Lincoln location.

Midwest Bank, which has a Lincoln location at 2655 Jamie Lane, said it plans to open a second branch at 7001 Pioneers Boulevard.

“We are very excited about this new branch location, and we feel that it will enhance our service delivery to this community and be convenient for our clients,” said Brian Wolford, market president of the Lincoln branches, said in a news release.

The new branch, which is being renovated and is scheduled to open early next year, will be a full-service branch with drive-up teller lanes, an ATM and agriculture, commercial, consumer, and mortgage lenders onsite.

Midwest Bank, which has operated in Lincoln since 2008, has locations in eight other Nebraska cities.

