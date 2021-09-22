Nomi Health pays off medical debts for a few dozen Nebraskans

The company that ran the Test Nebraska program has partnered with a medical charity to pay off the health care debt of a few dozen Nebraska residents.

Nomi Health this week announced that it has partnered with RIP Medical Debt to retire more than $225 million in overdue medical bills in four states.

Most of the debt, about $218 million, was in Florida and Utah, the state where Nomi is based. The partners also paid off about $5 million worth of debt in Colorado. The Nebraska debt retired only amounted to about $75,000, but it covered RIP Medical Debt's entire portfolio in the state.

Like debt collection companies, RIP Medical Debt buys delinquent debt from health care providers at a large discount. But instead of seeking to collect on the debt, it uses donations to retire it. Among its donors is Mackenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Nomi Health, which was paid $27 million to operate Test Nebraska from April 2020 until mid-July of this year and has since opened its own private COVID testing sites, said it contributed almost $2 million to the effort to retire medical debt in the four states.

