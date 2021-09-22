Nomi Health pays off medical debts for a few dozen Nebraskans

Nomi Health, which ran the Test Nebraska COVID-19 testing sites, including this one in Lincoln, partnered with a medical charity to retire the health care debts of more than five dozen Nebraskans.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
The company that ran the Test Nebraska program has partnered with a medical charity to pay off the health care debt of a few dozen Nebraska residents.
Nomi Health this week announced that it has partnered with RIP Medical Debt to retire more than $225 million in overdue medical bills in four states.
Most of the debt, about $218 million, was in Florida and Utah, the state where Nomi is based. The partners also paid off about $5 million worth of debt in Colorado. The Nebraska debt retired only amounted to about $75,000, but it covered RIP Medical Debt's entire portfolio in the state.
Like debt collection companies, RIP Medical Debt buys delinquent debt from health care providers at a large discount. But instead of seeking to collect on the debt, it uses donations to retire it. Among its donors is Mackenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Nomi Health, which was paid $27 million to operate Test Nebraska from April 2020 until mid-July of this year and has since opened its own private COVID testing sites, said it contributed almost $2 million to the effort to retire medical debt in the four states.
Photos: COVID-19 Test Nebraska lab at CHI Health St. Elizabeth
Test Nebraska
A lab technician works on processing a COVID-19 test May 27 by adding reactive agents to a sample at CHI St. Elizabeth.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Test Nebraska
Shelves lined with already completed COVID-19 tests wait to be processed in the lab in May at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Test Nebraska
A lab technician adds a reactive agent to a COVID-19 test May 27 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. The reactant helps to identify COVID-19 and helps the process increase testing capacity.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Test Nebraska
Lab technician works on processing a COVID-19 test on Thursday at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. Test Nebraska hopes to reach its goal of 3,000 tests per day in the coming days.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Test Nebraska
A lab technician works on processing a COVID-19 test by adding a reactive agent on Thursday at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. The reactant helps to identify COVID-19 and helps the process increase testing capacity. Test Nebraska hopes to reach its goal of 3,000 tests per day in the coming days.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Test Nebraska
The entrance to the lab where Test Nebraska is handling COVID-19 tests Thursday at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Test Nebraska
COVID-19 culture samples wait for processing on Thursday at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Test Nebraska
A lab technician works on processing a COVID-19 test May 28 at CHI St. Elizabeth.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Test Nebraska
A lab technician adds a reactive agent to a COVID-19 test on Thursday at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. The blue light helps technicians know which batch they are testing and ensures that they do not accidentally misplace or retest any samples.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Test Nebraska
A lab technician adds a reactive agent to a COVID-19 test on Thursday at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. The blue light helps technicians know which batch they are testing and ensures that they do not accidentally misplace or retest any samples.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Test Nebraska
A lab technician adds a reactive agent to a COVID-19 test on Thursday at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. The blue light helps technicians know which batch they are testing and ensures that they do not accidentally misplace or retest any samples.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Test Nebraska
A lab technician adds a reactive agent to a COVID-19 test on Thursday at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. The blue light helps technicians know which batch they are testing and ensures that they do not accidentally misplace or retest any samples.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Test Nebraska
Completed COVID-19 tests wait to be processed on Thursday at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Test Nebraska
Shelves lined with already completed COVID-19 tests wait to be processed in the lab on Thursday at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Test Nebraska
Shelves lined with already completed COVID-19 tests wait to be processed in the lab on Thursday at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Test Nebraska
Locations of testing centers associated with the Test Nebraska lab at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Test Nebraska
President of CHI Health St. Elizabeth Derek Vance addresses the media on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Test Nebraska
President of CHI Health St. Elizabeth Derek Vance addresses the media on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Test Nebraska
President of CHI Health St. Elizabeth Derek Vance addresses the media on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
