Gateway Mall has announced the winner of its latest pop-up store contest.
Elkhorn-based Nomad Wax Co. will receive four months of free retail space at the mall beginning Friday for being picked as the winner of the 2019 version of Battle of the Pop-Up.
It will be the first brick-and-mortar retail location for Nomad owner Melissa Mroczek, who has previously sold her candles and other luxury scented products online, at craft fairs and in other pop-up locations.
“We are thrilled to partner with the team at Gateway for some unique and fun experience events at our shop this summer and fall," Mroczek said in a news release. "I am beyond grateful for this opportunity!”
In addition to four months of free rent, Mroczek will be able to use existing mall or store fixtures, free utilities and a $500 merchandising package that includes interior signage, table-printed displays and graphic design services.
The store will be located near the main entrance to the mall, next to Qdoba.
This is the third-straight year Gateway has participated in the pop-up contest, which is sponsored by its owner, Starwood Retail Partners.
“Our previous winners all had terrific ideas that were well received by the community,” Becky Sidles, Gateway's marketing director, said in the news release. “We’re excited to welcome Nomad Wax Co. and to help Melissa reach new customers throughout Lincoln.”