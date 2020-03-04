You are the owner of this article.
No plans to cancel or postpone Berkshire Hathaway meeting

Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha on May 6. Buffett said there are no plans to cancel or postpone this year's meeting despite the coronavirus outbreak.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

OMAHA — Investor Warren Buffett's company plans to hold its annual meeting on May 2 regardless of the status of the ongoing virus outbreak that began in China.

Berkshire Hathaway said in a statement on its website earlier this week that the size of the meeting, which typically attracts roughly 40,000 people, could change this year because of the coronavirus outbreak, but the company plans to go ahead with the event in Omaha.

“The scope of the meeting and associated activities may be modified by circumstances at the time, but we have no present plans to do so,” Berkshire Hathaway said.

The meeting attracts throngs of people from all over the world who want to listen to Buffett and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger answer questions over several hours.

The meeting itself will again be broadcast online by Yahoo Finance, so investors don't have to travel to hear Buffett's and Munger's answers.

Alongside the meeting, Berkshire Hathaway companies such as Geico, Pampered Chef, See's Candy and Fruit of the Loom set up a massive trade show where they sell products to shareholders at a discount. The company also holds a 5k run, a massive cocktail party and a picnic for shareholders during the weekend around the annual meeting.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

