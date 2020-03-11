You are the owner of this article.
No fans in the stands, less traffic for Lincoln hotels and restaurants
No fans in the stands, less traffic for Lincoln hotels and restaurants

Basketball Crowds

Basketball fans provide a $2 million bounce to Lincoln's economy each weekend of the state high school tournament.

Last year during the boys state high school basketball tournament, Lincoln Hotel Group's four hotels in Lincoln averaged 98% occupancy for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

The company had been expecting something similar this year, until the announcement Wednesday that only players, coaches and immediate family members will be allowed to attend the games because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

"We've had a significant amount of cancellations already," Robb Shull, corporate sales director, said Wednesday afternoon, just a few hours after the announcement.

He said he now expects about 40% occupancy for this weekend.

"It's pretty impactful," he said.

The impact is likely to hit businesses of all stripes.

Big Ten restricting fan access to all winter/spring sporting events, per release

The state tournament brings thousands of people into the city, many for multiple days. They stay at hotels, eat at restaurants and, in some cases, shop for things they've saved up for.

Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Birdsall said the boys and girls state tournaments each are worth about $2 million to the city in terms of economic activity.

The decision to hold the tournament without fans, though it's the right thing to do, "will definitely have an economic impact," she said.

Ryan Funke, one of the owners of Gate 25 bar in The Railyard entertainment district, said that other than Nebraska football games, there are few events that generate more business than the state basketball tournaments.

"It's bigger than a country concert. It's a big deal," he said.

LPS says school is on for Monday despite coronavirus concerns

Funke also owns other restaurants, including the Lincoln Five Guys locations, and sees a trickle-down effect from state tournament visitors.

He said the Five Guys location at Gateway Mall, for example, had great traffic last weekend.

"It's an unfortunate deal," Funke said, but he also said he understood why the decision was made to play the games without fans.

Shull said he understood, too, which is why his company's hotels, including the Hilton Garden Inn at Eighth and R streets, are letting people cancel their reservations without penalty.

Birdsall said the economic hit is just something people have to live with in deference to being safe.

"This is a place we've never been before, and we have to take precautions that trump any kind of economic decisions," she said.

