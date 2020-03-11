No fans in the stands, less traffic for Lincoln hotels and restaurants

Ryan Funke, one of the owners of Gate 25 bar in The Railyard entertainment district, said that other than Nebraska football games, there are few events that generate more business than the state basketball tournaments.

"It's bigger than a country concert. It's a big deal," he said.

Funke also owns other restaurants, including the Lincoln Five Guys locations, and sees a trickle-down effect from state tournament visitors.

He said the Five Guys location at Gateway Mall, for example, had great traffic last weekend.

"It's an unfortunate deal," Funke said, but he also said he understood why the decision was made to play the games without fans.

Shull said he understood, too, which is why his company's hotels, including the Hilton Garden Inn at Eighth and R streets, are letting people cancel their reservations without penalty.

Birdsall said the economic hit is just something people have to live with in deference to being safe.

"This is a place we've never been before, and we have to take precautions that trump any kind of economic decisions," she said.

