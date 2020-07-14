You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Niocorp secures final piece of land for mine
View Comments

Niocorp secures final piece of land for mine

{{featured_button_text}}
Niobium

The end of a drill's core barrel is shown outside a Niocorp Developments Ltd. event in June 2014. The company said Tuesday it has secured the final land purchase option it needs for its proposed rare metals mine near Elk Creek.

 Journal Star file photo

Niocorp Developments Ltd. said Tuesday that it has secured a purchase option on the final piece of land needed for its proposed rare metals mine in Southeast Nebraska.

Niocorp said the option covers a 164-acre parcel in Johnson and Pawnee counties, giving it a total of 13 option-to-purchase agreements covering 2,536 acres in the two counties.

The company said that gives it all the land it needs for construction, operations and any future expansions of the proposed mine.

Niocorp is working to raise the more than $1 billion needed to build the mine on the site, which is near Elk Creek, about 70 miles southeast of Lincoln. The Colorado-based company has estimated that there is enough niobium, scandium and titanium there to keep a mine operating for 36 years and produce $21 billion in revenue.

NioCorp files special permit with Johnson County for proposed mine
Mine near Elk Creek qualifies for $200M in Nebraska tax incentives
Niocorp releases updated financial projections for proposed Nebraska mine
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News