Niocorp secures final piece of land for mine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Niocorp Developments Ltd. said Tuesday that it has secured a purchase option on the final piece of land needed for its proposed rare metals mine in Southeast Nebraska.

Niocorp said the option covers a 164-acre parcel in Johnson and Pawnee counties, giving it a total of 13 option-to-purchase agreements covering 2,536 acres in the two counties.

The company said that gives it all the land it needs for construction, operations and any future expansions of the proposed mine.

Niocorp is working to raise the more than $1 billion needed to build the mine on the site, which is near Elk Creek, about 70 miles southeast of Lincoln. The Colorado-based company has estimated that there is enough niobium, scandium and titanium there to keep a mine operating for 36 years and produce $21 billion in revenue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.