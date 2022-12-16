New truck stop planned for Crete

Pump & Pantry has announced plans for a new travel center in Crete.

Grand Island-based Bosselman Enterprises said it plans to start construction on the 6,500-square-foot store next spring at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and Nebraska 33 in the northeast part of the city.

Crete is located a half-hour southeast of Lincoln.

Pump & Pantry said the store design will mirror a new prototype that it unveiled this year at its flagship store in Grand Island.

The Crete travel center will include a Quiznos, Little Caesar's Pizza and Scoops Ice Cream. It will have 16 fueling stations, seven high-flow diesel lanes and truck parking.

