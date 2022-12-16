New truck stop planned for Crete

Gas prices are tumbling back down this week, but the Federal Reserve is still looking to raise interest rates again.
Pump & Pantry has announced plans for a new travel center in Crete.
Grand Island-based Bosselman Enterprises said it plans to start construction on the 6,500-square-foot store next spring at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and Nebraska 33 in the northeast part of the city.
The new Pump & Pantry store planned for Crete will look like the flagship store in Grand Island.
Pump & Pantry, courtesy photo
Crete is located a half-hour southeast of Lincoln.
Pump & Pantry said the store design will mirror a new prototype that it unveiled this year at its flagship store in Grand Island.
The Crete travel center will include a Quiznos, Little Caesar's Pizza and Scoops Ice Cream. It will have 16 fueling stations, seven high-flow diesel lanes and truck parking.
The biggest chains in Lincoln
Subway: 25 Lincoln locations
2929 State Fair Park Drive
6801 Wildcat Drive
6001 Cornhusker
505 N. 27th
1400 R St. (Nebraska Union)
5533 N.W. First St.
1317 O St.
5335 O St.
6100 O St. (Gateway)
4700 N. 27th St. (Walmart)
2501 N.W. 12th St.
201 Sun Valley Blvd.
2800 N. 83rd St.
555 S. 70th St. (St. Elizabeth's)
1648 South St. (BP station)
8231 O St. (U-Stop)
2600 S. 48th
3245 S. 10th St.
1550 S. Coddington
4500 S. 70th
151 S.W. 48th St. (Shoemakers)
3900 Old Cheney Road
1501 Pine Lake Road
8901 Andermatt Drive
330 S. 21st St. (Telegraph District)
Courtesy photo
U-Stop: 22 Lincoln locations
27th and E
21st and K
10th and J
13th and South
17th and Q
27th and Stockwell
110 W. O St.
1421 Center Park Road
33rd and Cornhusker
2925 N.W. 12th St.
56th and Old Cheney
33rd and Superior
71st and Pioneers
27th and Porter Ridge
83rd and O
84th and Holdrege
110 W. Fletcher
27th and Interstate 80
84th and U.S. 6
73rd and Pine Lake
48th and Nebraska 2
U.S. 77 and Interstate 80
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star file photo
Scooter's: 20 Lincoln locations
33rd and Cornhusker 27th and Superior 52nd and O streets 401 W. O St. 3838 Normal Blvd. 70th and Pioneers 6100 O St. (Gateway) 70th and O 33rd and Pioneers 48th and Old Cheney 84th and Adams 14th and Old Cheney 84th and Van Dorn 5800 Hidcote Drive 844 Fallbrook Blvd. 27th and Pine Lake 84th and Eiger Drive (coming soon) 555 S. 70th St. (St. Elizabeth's) 1717 N. 35th (East Campus Rec Building)
301 Centennial Mall South (State Office Building)
Journal Star file photo
Casey's: 19 Lincoln locations
3291 Holdrege
1200 N. 10th St.
4002 Adams
1001 S. 13th St.
1445 S. 17th St.
4411 N. 27th St.
3500 N. 48th St.
550 W. Cornhusker Highway
900 South St.
606 W. A St.
2243 N. Cotner
2500 N.W. 12th
5500 Superior
3003 N. 70th
110 N.W. 20th St.
4335 N. 70th St.
4141 S. 48th St.
4715 W. Adams
4131 Old Woodlawn
MATT RYERSON, Journal Star file photo
Amigos: 13 Lincoln locations
84th and Holdrege
63rd and Havelock
70th and A
56th and Old Cheney
27th and Fletcher
2825 Cornhusker Highway
27th and Capitol Parkway
37th and Yankee Hill
5701 N.W. First St.
14th and Nebraska 2
15th and Pine Lake
1520 S. Coddington
4700 W. Huntington
Courtesy photo
McDonald's: 13 Lincoln locations
875 N. 27th St.
2140 K St.
1028 Saunders
547 N. 48th St.
345 W. O St.
2641 Ticonderoga
5327 Cornhusker Highway
6500 O St.
1141 W. Bond
2600 S. 48th St.
3330 S. 10th St.
5800 Old Cheney Road
2700 Pine Lake Road
AP file photo
Runza: 13 locations in Lincoln
11th and Cornhusker 13th and E 27th and Pine Lake 27th and Superior 33rd and Nebraska 2 40th and Randolph 40th and Yankee Hill 48th and O streets 56th and Holdrege 70th and Van Dorn 84th and Holdrege 87th and Nebraska 2
610 W. O St.
Courtesy Runza National
Walgreens: 13 locations in Lincoln
815 N. 27th St.
1301 O St.
2502 N. 48th St.
4811 O St.
1404 Superior St.
1701 South St.
2600 S. 48th St.
7045 O St.
8300 Northern Lights Drive
4000 S. 70th St.
5701 Village Blvd.
2630 Pine Lake Road
5500 Red Rock Lane
Journal Star file photo
Starbucks: 12 Lincoln locations
3302 O St.
2801 Pine Lake Rd.
1201 P St. (temporarily closed due to staff shortage)
7020 O St.
333 N 48th St. (In Target)
5330 S 56th St. (In Target)
5020 N 27th St. (In Hy-Vee)
200 Nebraska Union
8201 S 40th St. (In Target)
5040 N 26th St.
1705 Arbor Dr. (In Nebraska East Union)
5150 O St. (In Barnes & Noble)
Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
Valentino's: 11 Lincoln locations
35th and Holdrege
27th and Pine Lake
14th and R (UNL Student Union)
17th and South
27th and Nebraska 2
27th and Superior
33rd and A
70th and Vine
64th and Havelock
48th and Nebraska 2
West O and Capitol Beach
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star file photo
Burger King: 9 Lincoln locations
2504 O St. 2500 N. 11th St. 1448 N. 48th St. 4230 N. 27th St. 2045 S. 17th St. 5940 Havelock 2805 S. 48th St. 201 N. 84th St.
3810 Old Cheney
Courtesy photo
Cost Cutters: 9 Lincoln locations
1601 Q St.
2601 N. 11th St.
233 N. 48th St.
4700 N. 27th St. (inside Wal-Mart)
1606 South St.
1265 S. Cotner
4500 S. 70th St.
3900 Yankee Hill Road
8700 Andermatt Drive (inside Wal-Mart)
Cost Cutters Facebook page
CVS: 9 Lincoln locations
1550 South St.
333 N. 48th St. (inside Target)
4808 O St.
1411 Superior St.
2755 S. 48th St.
5611 S. 27th St.
7002 O St.
5566 S. 56th St.
8201 S. 40th St. (inside Target)
MATT RYERSON, Journal Star file photo
Jimmy John's: 8 Lincoln locations
101 N. 14th St.
841 N. 48th St.
3241 Pioneers Blvd.
6891 A St.
2701 King Lane
1541 N. 86th St.
1631 Pine Lake Road
8550 Andermatt Road
AP file photo
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.