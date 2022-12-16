 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New truck stop planned for Crete

Gas prices are tumbling back down this week, but the Federal Reserve is still looking to raise interest rates again.

Pump & Pantry has announced plans for a new travel center in Crete.

Grand Island-based Bosselman Enterprises said it plans to start construction on the 6,500-square-foot store next spring at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and Nebraska 33 in the northeast part of the city.

Pump and Pantry- Flagship Store in Grand Island Nebr

The new Pump & Pantry store planned for Crete will look like the flagship store in Grand Island.

Crete is located a half-hour southeast of Lincoln.

Pump & Pantry said the store design will mirror a new prototype that it unveiled this year at its flagship store in Grand Island.

The Crete travel center will include a Quiznos, Little Caesar's Pizza and Scoops Ice Cream. It will have 16 fueling stations, seven high-flow diesel lanes and truck parking.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

